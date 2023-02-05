ABVP welcomes SEIL delegation

Aurangabad: Members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) welcomed the 'Students Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL)' delegation, recently.

The 30-member delegation from seven sisters States was given a rushing welcome by spraying flowers and playing the drums.

A rally of SEIL was taken out from the city office of ABVP, Nirala Bazaar, to Vivekanand College.

Slogans like ‘Alag Bhasha Alag Vesh Fir Bhi Apna Ek Desh, Bharat Mata Ki Jai.The rally culminated in the college. The reception committee president Sanjay Tambolkar, Dr Ujwala Dahiphale, Savita Kulkarni, Anuradha Chavan, Manish Patil, Arvind Kendre and others were present.