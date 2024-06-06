Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Godown in Bhiwandi (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out at a chemical godown on Mankoli Road in Bhiwandi, Thane district, on Thursday evening. Firefighters are battling the blaze, which is posing challenges due to exploding containers and water scarcity.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a chemical godown located on Mankoli Road in Bhiwandi.



Anjur Phata Station Incharge, Shailesh Shinde says, "Our fire station number 3 received a call at 5:10 PM. Pritesh Complex located in Dapoda village caught fire. The efforts… pic.twitter.com/ZLRb2OJk3F — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

Anjur Phata Station Incharge Shailesh Shinde said his fire station received a call about the incident at 5:10 p.m. The fire erupted at Pritesh Complex located in Dapoda village.

"The fire broke out at a chemical godown and the chemical drums are bursting continuously, making it difficult to control the blaze," Shinde said. "We are also facing a shortage of water."

There have been no reports of casualties as of now. Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.