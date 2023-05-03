Bajrang Dal focus on nation building, works for development: BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], May 3 : Karnataka BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna said that Bajrang Dal works for the development of the country and is focussed on nation-building.

While speaking to , BJP candidate from Udupi, Yashpal Suvarna said, "Congress does not have any road map for development. They only support anti-social elements like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and all they talk about banning Bajrang Dal".

He further mentioned that the issue of the Burqa was started by PFI to divert the minds of students in Udupi.

"The issue of the burqa was started here by PFI, and others to divert the minds of poor students. The central government banned PFI a long time ago and the Congress party is only doing drama in elections regarding PFI," he said.

"I will not say anything on the issue of Congress, they do not have any issue, Congress party will know the result on May 13, They do no have the right to speak about Bajrang Dal and VHP," he added.

Earlier the Congress party on Tuesday in its mfesto for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections said it will take "decisive action" as per law including banning orgsations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

"We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such orgsations, read the Congress mfesto released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge here.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and orgsations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," read the Congress mfesto.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Orgsations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," it added.

In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress over its Karnataka election mfesto talking of ban in relation to Bajrang Dal and said the party was attempting to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

"It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had problems even with Lord Shri Ram and now it also has problems with those who say Jai Bajrangbali," he said.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

