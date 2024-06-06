Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Three-Story House in Pandav Nagar, One Injured (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a three-story house in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Thursday evening, injuring one person, PTI reported. A video of this has gone viral on social media.

Watch video here:

STORY | Fire breaks out at house in east Delhi



READ: https://t.co/nc9ZUk4h95



VIDEO:



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/QzUEydI4Uv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2024

According to reports, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call at 6:30 p.m. and initially deployed two fire tenders to the scene. Three more fire brigades were sent later to extinguish the blaze.

Read Also | Delhi: Huge Fire Breaks Out at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre in Lajpat Nagar (Watch Video)

Station House Officer (SHO) Anoop Singh of Geeta Colony said one person sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a preliminary probe by the DFS suggests a short circuit on the first floor may be to blame.

According to authorities, a few people were present in the building when the fire broke out, but they were able to evacuate safely. The DFS official confirmed that the fire was brought under control within an hour.

Police are investigating the incident further.

(With PTI inputs)