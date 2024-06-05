Delhi: Huge Fire Breaks Out at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre in Lajpat Nagar (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a children's Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre in South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday, June 5. After receiving the information, 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefight operations are underway. As of now, there are no reports of casualties or injuries.

According to the reports, the blaze erupted on the second floor of Eye Mantra Hospital.

Visuals From the Spot

Huge Fire 🔥 happening now in Eye 7 Hospital Lajpat Nagar (Ring Road)….



No Fire Brigades have reached yet. Hope everyone is safe! pic.twitter.com/KmhxoclWWQ — Sid's Free Speech Zone 🇮🇳📣 (@KhullarSidharth) June 5, 2024

As per the visuals shared on X (Twitter), dark clouds of black smoke can be seen coming out of the building.

Further details awaited.