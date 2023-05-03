Deputy commissioner’s car catches fire

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The car used by a deputy commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) caught fire at Jaisinghpura on Tuesday.

According to details, CSMC deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad went to her home at Jaisinghpura from the office yesterday afternoon. Her driver got out of the vehicle and parked it outside the home. Suddenly, the car caught fire and it was brought under control by spraying water. Fortunately, no untoward incident took place as no one was in the vehicle. The seat and bonnet turned to ashes. Vehicles older than 15 years are being used for the officers in the MC. Executive Engineering of Mechanical Section D K Pandi said that the process of putting 36 old vehicles in scrap is underway. He said that two old cars are being used new car was not purchased yet. The car which caught fire was one of them.