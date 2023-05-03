DC orders construction of Jack Well by June 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, on Wednesday, ordered the contractor to start the construction of Jack Well by June 15 as it is the main component of the new water supply scheme, he stressed.

Kendrekar clarified that he would not tolerate any lame excuses saying that the sand is not available. It is the responsibility of the contractor. Increase the labourers and speed up the waterworks, he said.

The divisional commissioner today conducted a meeting to review the progress of the new water supply scheme works at the divisional commissionerate in the morning. District collector Astik Kumar Pandey, municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, chief engineer of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) R S Lolapod, executive engineer Vijay Koli, additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil, executive engineer (water supply) M B Qazi and the representatives of the GVPR Co. were present in the meeting.

Kendrekar said, “There is water in the Jayakwadi Dam, therefore, the contractor should complete the works relating to the Coffer Dam by the end of May and the construction of Jack Well should start at any cost by June 15. If the rainfall starts and the water deposition starts in the dam and the work gets prolonged for a year due to it then the contractor will be responsible for the delay.”

The divisional commissioner also expressed his disappointment when he learnt that the laying of internal distribution pipelines in the city is underway, but the laying of pipes is just 1 to 1.5 km daily only.