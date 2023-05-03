Day I: Administrator works in office till 7.30 pm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The first day in the office of the municipal corporation turned out to be hectic for the new civic chief and administrator G Sreekanth on Wednesday.

He was busy with one or the other official engagements and work from 11.30 am to 7.30 pm. He conducted meetings with heads of different sections, held review meetings, interacted with superiors and accepted the greetings from the political leaders on joining his office.

It may be noted that after taking over the charge, the civic chief straightway reached the divisional commissioner's office to attend a meeting organised under the presidentship of the division commissioner Sunil Kendrekar to review the progress of the new water supply scheme. He attended the meeting till 2.30 pm and then arrived at the municipal corporation headquarters.

Former corporators, political leaders and office-bearers of different parties including the BJP-Shiv Sena and office-bearers of the Shinde faction reached the office to extend their greetings to him. At 5 pm, he addressed a meeting with all the heads of various sections in the standing committee hall.

According to the sources, “He instructed all the HoDs that the functioning of the municipal corporation should be people-oriented, therefore, work in a way so that their problems are resolved at the earliest. He was working till 7.30 pm at the municipal corporation headquarters.”