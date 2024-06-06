Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After USA Restrict Pakistan to Modest 159/7

Funny memes flooded social media platforms after the Pakistan national cricket team was restricted to 159/7 in their T20 World Cup match against hosts United States. USA, co-hosting the event, got off to a flying start with Saurabh Netravalkar dismissing Mohammad Rizwan in the second over, thanks to Steven Taylor's catch. Usman Khan followed suit in the third over, and Pakistan's star batsman Fakhar Zaman was also sent back early, leaving Pakistan struggling at 27/3.

Captain Babar Azam emerged as the top-scorer for Pakistan with 44 runs, while Shadab Khan contributed 40, helping their team reach a total of 159/7 in 20 overs. USA's Nosthush Kenjige was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 30 runs.

Fans seized on the moment, sharing humorous memes across social media platforms in response to Pakistan's batting performance.

When a team not older than a year in international cricket is fielding way better than Pakistan #PAKvUSApic.twitter.com/YtaKr6HQFv — Jatan Kumar 🇵🇰 (@IamJK45) June 6, 2024

