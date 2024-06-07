'Dil Kaise Baya Kare..': Pakistani Fan Vents Anger Over PAK's Shocking Defeat to USA in T20 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video)

Saurabh Netravalkar’s heroics in the Super Over helped the United States beat Pakistan by five runs in the end in the T20 World Cup at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Now in a video that has gone viral video on social media,a fangirl displayed her frustrated with Pakistan's disappointing show.. She said that the Men in Green often faces defeat than win, adding that despite constant support to the team, Pakistan failed to perform well."Dil kaise bada karenge? Ek hi dil kitna baar todenge? Tod tod ke dil toh khatam kar diya and chakna choor kar diya. Yeh log (Pakistan) jitte kum aur haarte jyada. Hum aapko support karne ke liye tayyaar aur aap kab humein accha performance dikhayenge." Fangirl said in a video.

"Aap toh performance ke baare mein baat karte, par dikhate toh nahi. Bass aap ghumne aate hai aur khelke chale jaate par British Pakistan overseas fans ka koi fikar ya khayal nahi hai. Main thak gayi hu Pakistan team se." she added.How can I make the heart bigger? How many times will you (Pakistan) break the same heart? You've broken it so many times that it's completely shattered. These people (Pakistan) win less and lose more. We are ready to support you, but when will you show us a good performance? You talk about performance, but you don't show it. You just come to play and leave, without any concern for the British Pakistani overseas fans. I'm tired of this Pakistan team.

After posting a total of 159/7, Pakistan failed to defend it as the USA levelled the score in a stipulated 20 overs and the match went into Super Overs. In the Super Over, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir conceded 18 runs, including seven wides in an over and the USA set 19-run target for the Men in Green to chase. However, Pakistan were restricted to 13/1 while losing an early wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed. USA pacer Saurbah Netravalkar held his nerves and pulled off a thrilling historic win in the history of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan will next face India in a high octane clash in New York on Sunday. USA is currently top of the table with 2 wins in two games.