Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan faced public backlash from fans who fat-shamed him after he scored a golden duck against the United States in their T20 World Cup 2024 match in Dallas. Khan continued his struggles with his second consecutive T20 duck, falling lbw to Nosthush Kenjige in the 13th over, leaving Pakistan at 98-5.

As he walked back to the pavilion, some Pakistani fans criticized Khan, calling him "Mota Haathi" (Fat Elephant). The incident was captured on video and circulated on social media. Another video showed fans holding a banner that read "Azam Khan: Stop Eating."

Khan's dismissal followed a scoreless outing against England in Pakistan's previous T20I. Questions were again raised about Khan's fitness and selection for the team.

Pakistan's batting struggles continued as they were held to 159-7 in 20 overs after electing to bat first. Captain Babar Azam top-scored with 44, while all-rounder Shadab Khan contributed 40 off 25 balls. Pakistan faltered after a shaky start, reaching only 98-5 in the 13th over.