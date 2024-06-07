WATCH: Azam Khan Involved in Heated Exchange With Fan After Golden Duck in USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Azam Khan was involved in a heated exchange with a fan during Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against the United States (USA) on Thursday. The incident occurred after Azam, failing to make an impact with the bat, was dismissed for a golden duck by left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige, who trapped him plumb in front of the stumps.

Azam, consulting his skipper Babar Azam at the other end, opted for a review, but replays confirmed the ball crashing onto the stumps. As he walked back to the pavilion, Azam appeared visibly animated and directed a stare of anger towards a fan in the stands. The reason behind his outburst remains unclear. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch video here:

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has faced significant criticism for his international performances, including body-shaming. In 14 T20I matches, Azam has only managed to score 88 runs at an average of 8.80, with his highest score being an unbeaten 30 against Ireland in Dublin.

Azam has found success playing for various franchises worldwide, notably Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but has struggled while representing Pakistan on the international stage.

Pakistan, batting first against the USA, posted 159 for 7 with Babar Azam and Shadab Khan contributing 44 and 40 runs respectively. Shaheen Shah Afridi's late flurry of shots in the death overs helped Pakistan reach a respectable total.

Looking ahead, Azam Khan will aim to bounce back in Pakistan’s upcoming marquee clash against India on June 9 in New York.