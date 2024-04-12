WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers at Kalighat Temple Ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match

Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), offered prayers at Kolkata's Kalighat temple on Friday ahead of KKR's upcoming match against Lucknow at Eden Gardens Stadium on Sunday, April 14.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Mentor of the KKR team, Gautam Gambhir visited Kolkata's Kalighat temple today during Chaitra Navratri, ahead of their upcoming match against Lucknow at Eden Gardens on April 14.



(Video: Gautam Gambhir) pic.twitter.com/d15sUPWgjw — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

The KKR franchise shared a video capturing Gambhir's temple visit, where he actively participated in rituals and received blessings from the temple priest, including 'Mata ki Chunri' and a garland. The franchise captioned the post with "Jai Maa Kaali."

Earlier on April 11, Thursday, KKR teammates Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, and Varun Chakravarthy also sought blessings at the temple, as seen in a video shared on the franchise's social media handle.

মায়ের আশীর্বাদ যেন সর্বদা সঙ্গে থাকে, এই প্রার্থনা 🙏



Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakaravarthy at Kolkata's Kalighat Temple 🛕 pic.twitter.com/quN1fQ7007 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 11, 2024

CSK ended KKR's 3-match winning streak, leading to their first season loss. The team now eyes a comeback at their stronghold, Eden Gardens, aiming for a rebound in their performance.