Langur posters, sensor machines installed to combat monkey menace in UP's Moradabad

To drive away monkeys, photos of Langur and fire sound sensor machines have been installed at the government bus stations of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad region.

Officials say that there is fear of monkeys at the bus stands but it is reducing with the installation of the photos and sensor machines.

At the bus stands of Transport Corporation in Moradabad, large photos of Langur have been put up by the officials. These photos have been pasted on tall trees, poles, walls and roofs of bus stands. At the same time, a sensor machine has also been installed at the bus stand to drive away the monkeys.

As soon as a monkey comes near the sensor machine, there is a sound of gunfire along with a fire lighting, and due to this, the monkeys run away.

According to Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation officials, 10-20 thousand passengers come to the bus stand throughout the day. In such a situation, monkeys used to harm the passengers and could damage the buses.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, Assistant Regional Manager (ARM), finance of the Moradabad region, B L Mishra said, "This practice is being carried out for the second time. There is a huge fear of monkeys among the people and this method is useful in getting rid of them."

With this initiative, now the monkeys have stopped coming to the bus stand, the nodal officer has also sent a sensor machine to the bus stand.

The transport department has requested more sensor machines from the Uttar Pradesh government.

A shop owner at a bus stand said, "There was a tremendous fear of monkeys. They used to pick up the goods from the shop. In such a situation, ever since posters of Langur have been installed, the terror of monkeys has been reduced."

"The monkeys used to harm the passengers every day. Sometimes they used to hide under the bus and sometimes on the trees and after that, they used to harm the passengers. Now with this initiative, monkeys are not to bus stands," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

