Ramesh Rathi no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2023 06:55 PM 2023-02-08T18:55:02+5:30 2023-02-08T18:55:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Former president of the Maheshwari Samaj, Ramesh Rathi (82, Cidco N-1) passed away on Wednesday. His last rites ...
Aurangabad: Former president of the Maheshwari Samaj, Ramesh Rathi (82, Cidco N-1) passed away on Wednesday. His last rites were performed at the Central Jakat Naka crematorium. He is survived by his wife, a son, two daughters, five brothers and extended family.Open in app