Kamya Panjabi says nothing can be more special than receiving 'Best Maa Award'

Mumbai, Oct 9 For a mother, what can be the best moment other than getting an award for all the love and care that she has given to her children, Kamya Panjabi felt in a similar way while receiving 'Best Maa Award' during an award function and this made her emotional on the stage.

The actress known for her role Sindoora in 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' is currently portraying the role of a mother in 'Sanjog'. She said the audience remembered her for her negative character for so long and even now looking at her they call her 'Sindoora' and she hopes that they will also appreciate her for playing a mother on screen.

The 'Bigg Boss 7' fame actress said that it was a touching moment for her to receive the award in front of her daughter Aara. "I have received so many awards in my life, but this is the first time that I received the 'Best Maa Award' and it felt different. In fact, what made my experience even more special and emotional was the fact that my real daughter was also with me at an award show for the very first time when I got this award."

She added saying as an actor she might have won a number of awards but for the past many years she was trying to be the 'best mom' in real life and thus the moment became more special for her. "I must mention that we all are actors and we have won so many awards like the best villain, best lead and so on year after year. But for the last 12 years, I have been trying to be the best mother in real life and I am glad that I received this award in front of my daughter."

She concluded by expressing her hope that people will shower the same love and appreciation they had given to her character Sindoora. "I would also like to add that, 12 years ago, and even today, many people call me Sindoora only. I hope the audience will shower the same love on Gauri from 'Sanjog' as they have showered on Sindoora for so many years," she concluded. 'Zee Rishtey Awards' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor