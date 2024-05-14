INDW vs SAW: India To Host South Africa Women’s Cricket Team for Multi-Format Series in June-July, Check Full Schedule Here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for South Africa's tour of India in June and July. The tour will feature a one-off test match, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

WOMEN'S TEST CRICKET IN CHEPAUK....!!!! 🇮🇳



- Chepauk will host the Test match between India vs South Africa from June 28th. pic.twitter.com/LxYQQiTOKa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2024

Before the series begins, South Africa will play a warm-up match against the Board President's XI, a team composed of players who have excelled in domestic cricket.

Bengaluru will host the ODI series, with matches scheduled for June 16, 19 and 23. The test match will be played in Chennai from June 28 to July 1, followed by the three-match T20I series from July 5 to 9.

Schedule:

June 13: Warm-up - South Africa vs Board President's XI (Bengaluru)

June 16: 1st ODI (Bengaluru)

June 19: 2nd ODI (Bengaluru)

June 23: 3rd ODI (Bengaluru)

June 28-July 1: Test (Chennai)

July 5: 1st T20I (Chennai)

July 7: 2nd T20I (Chennai)

July 9: 3rd T20I (Chennai)

South Africa last toured India in March 2021 for a five-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series. They won the ODI series 4-1, with Lizelle Lee and Jhulan Goswami leading the way with the bat and ball, respectively. South Africa also claimed the T20I series 2-1, with Shafali Verma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad performing well for India.

It remains to be seen if India can challenge South Africa more effectively this time around.