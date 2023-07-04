VMGMC SOLAPUR sets a new world record for hosting Largest Health and wellness festival

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Dr. Vaishampayan Memorial Government College in Maharashtra, India, has successfully entered the World Records Community with its grand health and wellness festival, “Aarogya Nagri.” The festival, which spanned five consecutive days and attracted a staggering 18,125 visitors, has officially become the largest event of its kind.

Aarogya Nagri, held from June 16 to June 21, 2023, provided a platform for individuals to prioritize their well-being through a wide array of health-related activities and programs. The festival united 170 doctors and 145 volunteers to serve visitors. Notable Padma Shree award holders and eminent doctors came from across India and delivered impactful speeches on managing medical complications to young doctors and students.

At the heart of the festival was an extensive health checkup campaign covering 12 specialized medical fields. Expert doctors conducted consultations, biochemical tests, and health assessments, aiming to identify potential health issues early on and facilitate timely interventions for patients.

Innovative initiatives were also taken at Aarogya Nagri to raise health awareness among attendees. Captivating laser shows focused on health awareness, including rehabilitation programs, while inflatable organ presentations showcased anatomical structures of the heart, lungs, and brain, offering a close look to body organs.

Furthermore, visitors had the opportunity to observe and study 117 medical specimens, gaining insights into human anatomy and pathology. Cutting-edge technology illuminated nine glowing body parts, emphasizing their roles in maintaining overall health.

The festival’s commitment to education and storytelling was evident through 44 short film sessions dedicated to health awareness and patient education. These sessions provided valuable information, empowering individuals to make informed choices about their well-being.

The organizers of Aarogya Nagri expressed their gratitude to all participants, highlighting the contributions of volunteers and medical professionals. They emphasized the significance of such initiatives in fostering a health-conscious society and inspiring positive lifestyle changes.

Dr. Mukul Soni (Chief Editor) and Mr. Jeet Trivedi (Adjudicator) of the World Records Community proclaimed Aarogya Nagri as a new world record on June 21, 2023. The certificate was given by Asia’s tallest boy and Bharat Gaurav Awardee award holder Mr. Yashwant Raut. This remarkable achievement solidifies the festival’s impact on the global health and wellness landscape, setting an example for community-driven efforts towards a healthier future for all.

