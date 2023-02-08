Ruckus in Bengal Assembly as Guv's speech 'omits' reference to scams

Kolkata, Feb 8 The West Bengal Assembly witnessed major ruckus as BJP members from the opposition bench vehemently protested against the omission of reference to the recent issues of corruption from the opening speech of Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Day 1 of the Budget Session on Wednesday.

The BJP legislators, led by leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that the reference to the issues of corruption has been deliberately omitted from the Governor's speech.

The saffron party MLAs first raised 'Chor Dharo, Jail Bharo' (catch the thieves, fill up the jail) slogans before staging a walkout from the House.

In the midst of sloganeering, at times the speech of the Governor was hardly audible. Even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a time was seen putting on headphones to listen to the speech. However, despite the sloganeering by the opposition MLAs, Bose completed his speech.

The protests by the BJP legislators started immediately after the Governor read out the ninth paragraph of his written speech which said that an environment of peace and secular ambience is prevailing in West Bengal under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Immediately, the BJP legislators protested and claimed that the Governor's speech was an attempt to guard the events of rising corruption in the state.

"We refuse to accept the falsehood in the Governor's speech," the BJP legislators said as they staged a walkout.

Some of them were also spotted tossing the copies of the written speech distributed among them.

After staging a walkout, the BJP legislators continued with their protests and raised slogans at the lobby of the Assembly.

Later, Adhikari told mediapersons that the Governor's speech was not a reflection of the true state of affairs in West Bengal.

"The constitutional head of the state has just resorted to praising the state administration, ignoring the burning issues facing the state. The state government has resorted to false propaganda using the Governor," Adhikari said.

