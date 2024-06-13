Frog Wedding Organised in Varanasi To 'Please Rain Gods' (Watch Video)

This is not new in the state of Uttar Pradesh; this ritual has been performed for decades to please the rain gods. Most parts of the country, including Delhi, are facing a water crisis. Now, a week into the rainy month of June, there is still no sign of rain in most parts of the country.

In a recent video that is going viral on social media, a pair of frogs were married in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to please the rain gods. This tradition is followed in several parts of the country each year ahead of the monsoon.

Frog Wedding in Uttar Pradesh

Like a formal wedding ceremony, the male and female frogs were dressed in traditional custom-made outfits. A wedding invitation was prepared, and after the ceremony, a procession was carried out.