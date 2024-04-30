India T20 World Cup Squad 2024: KL Rahul Dropped, Sanju Samson Included as BCCI Name 15-Member Squad

The BCCI has finally announced India's squad for the T20 World Cup which features the inclusion of Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson. Rohit Sharma will captain a squad of 15 which includes the return of Yuzvendra Chahal and the inclusion of Shivam Dube. The biggest name missing was KL Rahul. Hardik Pandya was named vice-captain while Shubman Gill was added in the reserves.

Rohit was confirmed as the captain earlier this year by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. The left-arm spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav join Chahal to form the four-man spin attack, while the selectors have picked only three frontline pace options - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

Also Read: ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: England Announces 15-Member Team with Returns of Jofra Archer and Harry Brook

🚨India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 announced 🚨



Let's get ready to cheer for #TeamIndia#T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/jIxsYeJkYW — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2024

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

