ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: England Announces 15-Member Team with Returns of Jofra Archer and Harry Brook

England named their squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, with the return of fast bowler Jofra Archer a major boost after his recovery from an elbow injury. Opener Harry Brook also returns to the squad after a mental health break during the recent Test tour of India.

"England have called its players back from the Indian Premier League for the Pakistan T20I series," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement. "This will mean that recent centurion Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Sam Curran and many others might return to England without completing their tournament."

The World Cup squad will travel to the Caribbean on May 31 ahead of their opening group stage match against Scotland on June 4 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Batsman Ben Stokes, who is England's Test captain, will miss the tournament due to a knee injury. Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, David Willey, Chris Woakes, and Tymal Mills were also not included in the final squad.

England T20 World Cup Squad:

Jos Buttler (captain)

Moeen Ali

Jofra Archer

Jonny Bairstow

Harry Brook

Sam Curran

Ben Duckett

Tom Hartley (uncapped)

Will Jacks

Chris Jordan

Liam Livingstone

Adil Rashid

Phil Salt

Reece Topley

Mark Wood

