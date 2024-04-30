SA T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: South Africa Announce Strong 15-Member Team, Aiden Markram Named Captain

Proteas have unveiled their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which begins on June 2 in the USA and West Indies. Aiden Markram will lead the team as the Proteas eye their maiden World Cup title. Among the notable inclusions are Anrich Nortje and Quinton de Kock, who were recently excluded from Cricket South Africa's central contract list.

Nortje has been sidelined from international action since September 2023 due to a back injury, while De Kock announced his retirement from ODIs after the 2023 Cricket World Cup, having already bid farewell to Test cricket in 2022. The likes of Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma has been dropped from the squad. The pace battery will be led by Kagiso Rabada and Nortje with the support of Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee while Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will be the frontline spinners.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.



