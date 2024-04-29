New Zealand, South Africa unveil jerseys ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi [India], April 29 : New Zealand and South Africa have unveiled their jerseys ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup this year, to be held from June 1 onwards in the West Indies and the USA.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Kiwis unveiled the jersey on Monday, with the colour scheme being reminiscent of their 1990s kits.

"The team's kit for the 2024 @T20WorldCup Available at the NZC store from tomorrow. #T20WorldCup," tweeted the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) official handle.

Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, and Tim Southee were among the players who wore the jersey in the photo shoot.

New Zealand reached the semifinals of the previous T20 WC in 2022 held in Australia, where they lost to Pakistan by seven wickets. Their best finish was the final in the 2021 edition held at UAE, where they lost to Australia.

New Zealand is featured in Group C this time with West Indies, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Uganda. They will play their first game against Afghanistan on June 7.

South Africa also unveiled their jersey on Sunday. The jersey is yellow in colour, with the colours of their national flag also featured on the shoulder area. The South African national flower, the King Protea is also a dominant feature of this attractive-looking shirt.

South Africa could not make it to the semifinals of the previous T20 WC. They were in contention till the very last game, but a shocking loss to the Netherlands knocked them out of the tournament.

South Africa is in Group D this time, along with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal. They will play their first game against Sri Lanka on June 3.

New Zealand also unveiled their squad for the upcoming tournament, with Kane Williamson set to lead the side.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears.

