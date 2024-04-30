Riteish Deshmukh Questions BCCI's Call on KL Rahul's T20 World Cup Selection

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed his disappointment on Tuesday after cricketer KL Rahul was left out of India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He took to his social media account, stating, "KL Rahul should have been there in the #T20WorldCup squad."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad earlier in the day, with Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant returning to the fold after impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rishabh Pant, who recovered from a car accident earlier this year, earned a recall after scoring 398 runs with a strike rate of 158.57 for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Sanju Samson, leading the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL, impressed with 385 runs at an average of 77 and a strike rate exceeding 160, currently ranking fourth among the tournament's leading run-scorers.

India T20 World Cup Squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant (wk)

Sanju Samson (wk)

Hardik Pandya (vice-captain)

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal

Arshdeep Singh

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Reserves:

Shubman Gill

Rinku Singh

Khaleel Ahmed

Avesh Khan

