Hina Khan is happy to see people queuing up to vote 'despite heat of almost 40 degrees'

Mumbai, May 20 Actress Hina Khan on Monday flaunted her inked index finger after casting her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, urging citizens to take on the responsibility of voting for the country.

Hina took to Instagram and shared pictures, where she can be seen wearing a white T-shirt and a cap. She is showing off her inked index finger while smiling for the camera.

The post is captioned: "As a proud Indian citizen who believes in our democratic processes, I did my part. Exercising the most fundamental right we have as citizens is a unique feeling of belonging. I was extremely happy to see large numbers of people turning out and waiting in the queue patiently despite the heat of almost 40 degrees C."

"Mumbai sure knows how to set the bar high... I urge everyone once again to do your duty as an Indian and vote! It's our right; it's our duty. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," added Hina.

Meanwhile, Hina will be next seen in the English and Hindi bilingual movie ‘Country of Blind’. She is also marking her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal.

