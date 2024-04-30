Team India's T20 World Cup Journey: Leading Wicket-Takers, Run-Scorers, Wins and All You Need To Know

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 30, 2024 06:27 PM2024-04-30T18:27:43+5:302024-04-30T18:54:21+5:30

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to conclude just days before, India will be looking to hit the ground running as they aim to reclaim the T20 World Cup crown in the upcoming tournament co-hosted by the USA and West Indies starting June 1st.

England will enter the competition as defending champions, while Australia will be eyeing a historic third consecutive ICC title win following their victories in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup in 2023. India, runners-up in both those tournaments, will be determined to add a second T20 World Cup trophy to their cabinet after their triumph in the inaugural edition under MS Dhoni's leadership in 2007.

India Boasts Strong Record in T20 World Cups

Matches Played

Matches Won

Matches Lost

Tied

No Result

Best Finish

Highest Score

Lowest Score

44

27

15

1

1

Champion (2007)

218/4 vs England (Durban, 2007)

79 all out vs New Zealand (Nagpur, 2016)

Virat Kohli Leads India's Batting Charge

Virat Kohli leads the way for India in terms of runs scored in T20 World Cups, with a staggering 1141 runs in just 27 matches. Rohit Sharma follows closely behind with 963 runs.

PlayerMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Virat Kohli27114181.50131.3089*
Rohit Sharma3996334.39127.8879*
Yuvraj Singh3159323.72128.9170
MS Dhoni3352935.26123.8845
Gautam Gambhir2152426.20118.0175

Ashwin Tops Bowling Charts for India

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is India's leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup with 32 wickets in 24 matches.

PlayerMatchesWicketsEconomyBBI
R. Ashwin24326.494/11
Ravindra Jadeja22217.143/15
Harbhajan Singh19166.784/12
Irfan Pathan15167.463/16
Ashish Nehra10156.893/19

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Champions, Runners-Up, Players of the Series, Leading Run-Scorers, Top Wicket-Takers, and Host Locations

YearWinnerRunner-UpPlayer of the SeriesTop Run ScorerHighest Wicket TakerVenue
2007IndiaPakistanShahid AfridiMatthew HaydenUmar GulSouth Africa
2009PakistanSri LankaTillakaratne DilshanTillakaratne DilshanUmar GulEngland
2010EnglandAustraliaKevin PietersenMahela JayawardeneDirk NannesWest Indies
2012West IndiesSri LankaShane WatsonShane WatsonAjantha MendisSri Lanka
2014Sri LankaIndiaVirat KohliVirat KohliAjantha MendisBangladesh
2016West IndiesEnglandVirat KohliTamim IqbalMustafizur RahmanIndia
2021AustraliaNew ZealandMitchell MarshBabar AzamAdam ZampaUAE/Oman
2022EnglandPakistanSam CurranVirat KohliWanindu HasarangaAustralia

India’s T20 World Cup 2007 squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Yuvraj Singh (Vice Captain), Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Robin Uthappa, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Sreesanth, Piyush Chawla

India’s T20 World Cup 2009 squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Yuvraj Singh (Vice Captain), Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Ravindra Jadeja, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Ishant Sharma, RP Singh

India’s T20 World Cup 2010 squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Virender Sehwag (Vice Captain), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, R Vinay Kumar, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Praveen Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Dinesh Karthik

India’s T20 World Cup 2012 squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Gautam Gambhir (Vice Captain), Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Piyush Chawla, Ashok Dinda, Zaheer Khan, Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Manoj Tiwary

India’s T20 World Cup 2014: squad Dhoni (Captain), Virat Kohli (Vice Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Stuart Binny, Amit Mishra, Mohit Sharma and Varun Aaron

India’s T20 World Cup 2016 squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Virat Kohli (Vice Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Shami, Pawan Negi, Ashish Nehra

India’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

India's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj (Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan)

Rohit Sharma is the only player who has been part of India’s T20 World Cup squad over the years.

T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule:

DateMatchesGroupsVenues
June 1USA vs CanadaGroup ADallas
June 2West Indies vs Papua New GuineaGroup CGuyana
June 2Namibia vs OmanGroup BBarbados
June 3Sri Lanka vs South AfricaGroup DNew York
June 3Afghanistan vs UgandaGroup CGuyana
June 4England vs ScotlandGroup BBarbados
June 4Netherlands vs NepalGroup DDallas
June 5India vs IrelandGroup ANew York
June 5Papua New Guinea vs UgandaGroup CGuyana
June 5Australia vs OmanGroup BBarbados
June 6USA vs PakistanGroup ADallas
June 6Namibia vs ScotlandGroup BBarbados
June 7Canada vs IrelandGroup ANew York
June 7New Zealand vs AfghanistanGroup CGuyana
June 7Sri Lanka vs BangladeshGroup DDallas
June 8Netherlands vs South AfricaGroup DNew York
June 8Australia vs EnglandGroup BBarbados
June 8West Indies vs UgandaGroup CGuyana
June 9India vs PakistanGroup ANew York
June 9Oman vs ScotlandGroup BAntigua and Barbuda
June 10South Africa vs BangladeshGroup DNew York
June 11Pakistan vs CanadaGroup ANew York
June 11Sri Lanka vs NepalGroup DLauderhill
June 11Australia vs NamibiaGroup BAntigua and Barbuda
June 12USA vs IndiaGroup ANew York
June 12West Indies vs New ZealandGroup CTrinidad and Tobago
June 13England vs OmanGroup BAntigua and Barbuda
June 13Bangladesh vs NetherlandsGroup DSaint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 13Afghanistan vs Papua New GuineaGroup CTrinidad and Tobago
June 14USA vs IrelandGroup ALauderhill
June 14South Africa vs NepalGroup DSaint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 14New Zealand vs UgandaGroup CTrinidad and Tobago
June 15India vs CanadaGroup ALauderhill
June 15Namibia vs EnglandGroup BAntigua and Barbuda
June 15Australia vs ScotlandGroup BSaint Lucia
June 16Pakistan vs IrelandGroup ALauderhill
June 16Bangladesh vs NepalGroup DSaint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 16Sri Lanka vs NetherlandsGroup DSaint Lucia
June 17New Zealand vs Papua New GuineaGroup CTrinidad and Tobago
June 17West Indies vs AfghanistanGroup CSaint Lucia
June 19A2 vs D1Group 2Antigua and Barbuda
June 19B1 vs C2Group 2Saint Lucia
June 20C1 vs A1Group 1Barbados
June 20B2 vs D2Group 1Antigua and Barbuda
June 21B1 vs D1Group 2Saint Lucia
June 21A2 vs C2Group 2Barbados
June 22A1 vs D2Group 1Antigua and Barbuda
June 22C1 vs B2Group 1Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 23A2 vs B1Group 2Barbados
June 23C2 vs D1Group 2Antigua and Barbuda
June 24B2 vs A1Group 1Saint Lucia
June 24C1 vs D1Group 1Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 26TBDSemi-final 1Guyana
June 27TBDSemi-final 2Trinidad and Tobago
June 29TBDFinalBarbados

