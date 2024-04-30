Team India's T20 World Cup Journey: Leading Wicket-Takers, Run-Scorers, Wins and All You Need To Know

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to conclude just days before, India will be looking to hit the ground running as they aim to reclaim the T20 World Cup crown in the upcoming tournament co-hosted by the USA and West Indies starting June 1st.

England will enter the competition as defending champions, while Australia will be eyeing a historic third consecutive ICC title win following their victories in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup in 2023. India, runners-up in both those tournaments, will be determined to add a second T20 World Cup trophy to their cabinet after their triumph in the inaugural edition under MS Dhoni's leadership in 2007.

India Boasts Strong Record in T20 World Cups

Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost Tied No Result Best Finish Highest Score Lowest Score 44 27 15 1 1 Champion (2007) 218/4 vs England (Durban, 2007) 79 all out vs New Zealand (Nagpur, 2016)

Virat Kohli Leads India's Batting Charge

Virat Kohli leads the way for India in terms of runs scored in T20 World Cups, with a staggering 1141 runs in just 27 matches. Rohit Sharma follows closely behind with 963 runs.

Player Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Virat Kohli 27 1141 81.50 131.30 89* Rohit Sharma 39 963 34.39 127.88 79* Yuvraj Singh 31 593 23.72 128.91 70 MS Dhoni 33 529 35.26 123.88 45 Gautam Gambhir 21 524 26.20 118.01 75

Ashwin Tops Bowling Charts for India

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is India's leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup with 32 wickets in 24 matches.

Player Matches Wickets Economy BBI R. Ashwin 24 32 6.49 4/11 Ravindra Jadeja 22 21 7.14 3/15 Harbhajan Singh 19 16 6.78 4/12 Irfan Pathan 15 16 7.46 3/16 Ashish Nehra 10 15 6.89 3/19

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Champions, Runners-Up, Players of the Series, Leading Run-Scorers, Top Wicket-Takers, and Host Locations

Year Winner Runner-Up Player of the Series Top Run Scorer Highest Wicket Taker Venue 2007 India Pakistan Shahid Afridi Matthew Hayden Umar Gul South Africa 2009 Pakistan Sri Lanka Tillakaratne Dilshan Tillakaratne Dilshan Umar Gul England 2010 England Australia Kevin Pietersen Mahela Jayawardene Dirk Nannes West Indies 2012 West Indies Sri Lanka Shane Watson Shane Watson Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka 2014 Sri Lanka India Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Ajantha Mendis Bangladesh 2016 West Indies England Virat Kohli Tamim Iqbal Mustafizur Rahman India 2021 Australia New Zealand Mitchell Marsh Babar Azam Adam Zampa UAE/Oman 2022 England Pakistan Sam Curran Virat Kohli Wanindu Hasaranga Australia

India’s T20 World Cup 2007 squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Yuvraj Singh (Vice Captain), Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Robin Uthappa, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Sreesanth, Piyush Chawla

India’s T20 World Cup 2009 squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Yuvraj Singh (Vice Captain), Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Ravindra Jadeja, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Ishant Sharma, RP Singh

India’s T20 World Cup 2010 squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Virender Sehwag (Vice Captain), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, R Vinay Kumar, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Praveen Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Dinesh Karthik

India’s T20 World Cup 2012 squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Gautam Gambhir (Vice Captain), Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Piyush Chawla, Ashok Dinda, Zaheer Khan, Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Manoj Tiwary

India’s T20 World Cup 2014: squad Dhoni (Captain), Virat Kohli (Vice Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Stuart Binny, Amit Mishra, Mohit Sharma and Varun Aaron

India’s T20 World Cup 2016 squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Virat Kohli (Vice Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Shami, Pawan Negi, Ashish Nehra

India’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

India's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj (Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan)

Rohit Sharma is the only player who has been part of India’s T20 World Cup squad over the years.

T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule:

Date Matches Groups Venues June 1 USA vs Canada Group A Dallas June 2 West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Group C Guyana June 2 Namibia vs Oman Group B Barbados June 3 Sri Lanka vs South Africa Group D New York June 3 Afghanistan vs Uganda Group C Guyana June 4 England vs Scotland Group B Barbados June 4 Netherlands vs Nepal Group D Dallas June 5 India vs Ireland Group A New York June 5 Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Group C Guyana June 5 Australia vs Oman Group B Barbados June 6 USA vs Pakistan Group A Dallas June 6 Namibia vs Scotland Group B Barbados June 7 Canada vs Ireland Group A New York June 7 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Group C Guyana June 7 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group D Dallas June 8 Netherlands vs South Africa Group D New York June 8 Australia vs England Group B Barbados June 8 West Indies vs Uganda Group C Guyana June 9 India vs Pakistan Group A New York June 9 Oman vs Scotland Group B Antigua and Barbuda June 10 South Africa vs Bangladesh Group D New York June 11 Pakistan vs Canada Group A New York June 11 Sri Lanka vs Nepal Group D Lauderhill June 11 Australia vs Namibia Group B Antigua and Barbuda June 12 USA vs India Group A New York June 12 West Indies vs New Zealand Group C Trinidad and Tobago June 13 England vs Oman Group B Antigua and Barbuda June 13 Bangladesh vs Netherlands Group D Saint Vincent and the Grenadines June 13 Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Group C Trinidad and Tobago June 14 USA vs Ireland Group A Lauderhill June 14 South Africa vs Nepal Group D Saint Vincent and the Grenadines June 14 New Zealand vs Uganda Group C Trinidad and Tobago June 15 India vs Canada Group A Lauderhill June 15 Namibia vs England Group B Antigua and Barbuda June 15 Australia vs Scotland Group B Saint Lucia June 16 Pakistan vs Ireland Group A Lauderhill June 16 Bangladesh vs Nepal Group D Saint Vincent and the Grenadines June 16 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group D Saint Lucia June 17 New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Group C Trinidad and Tobago June 17 West Indies vs Afghanistan Group C Saint Lucia June 19 A2 vs D1 Group 2 Antigua and Barbuda June 19 B1 vs C2 Group 2 Saint Lucia June 20 C1 vs A1 Group 1 Barbados June 20 B2 vs D2 Group 1 Antigua and Barbuda June 21 B1 vs D1 Group 2 Saint Lucia June 21 A2 vs C2 Group 2 Barbados June 22 A1 vs D2 Group 1 Antigua and Barbuda June 22 C1 vs B2 Group 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines June 23 A2 vs B1 Group 2 Barbados June 23 C2 vs D1 Group 2 Antigua and Barbuda June 24 B2 vs A1 Group 1 Saint Lucia June 24 C1 vs D1 Group 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines June 26 TBD Semi-final 1 Guyana June 27 TBD Semi-final 2 Trinidad and Tobago June 29 TBD Final Barbados

