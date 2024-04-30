Team India's T20 World Cup Journey: Leading Wicket-Takers, Run-Scorers, Wins and All You Need To Know

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to conclude just days before, India will be looking to hit the ground running as they aim to reclaim the T20 World Cup crown in the upcoming tournament co-hosted by the USA and West Indies starting June 1st.
England will enter the competition as defending champions, while Australia will be eyeing a historic third consecutive ICC title win following their victories in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup in 2023. India, runners-up in both those tournaments, will be determined to add a second T20 World Cup trophy to their cabinet after their triumph in the inaugural edition under MS Dhoni's leadership in 2007.
India Boasts Strong Record in T20 World Cups
Matches Played
Matches Won
Matches Lost
Tied
No Result
Best Finish
Highest Score
Lowest Score
44
27
15
1
1
Champion (2007)
218/4 vs England (Durban, 2007)
79 all out vs New Zealand (Nagpur, 2016)
Virat Kohli Leads India's Batting Charge
Virat Kohli leads the way for India in terms of runs scored in T20 World Cups, with a staggering 1141 runs in just 27 matches. Rohit Sharma follows closely behind with 963 runs.
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Virat Kohli
|27
|1141
|81.50
|131.30
|89*
|Rohit Sharma
|39
|963
|34.39
|127.88
|79*
|Yuvraj Singh
|31
|593
|23.72
|128.91
|70
|MS Dhoni
|33
|529
|35.26
|123.88
|45
|Gautam Gambhir
|21
|524
|26.20
|118.01
|75
Ashwin Tops Bowling Charts for India
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is India's leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup with 32 wickets in 24 matches.
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|BBI
|R. Ashwin
|24
|32
|6.49
|4/11
|Ravindra Jadeja
|22
|21
|7.14
|3/15
|Harbhajan Singh
|19
|16
|6.78
|4/12
|Irfan Pathan
|15
|16
|7.46
|3/16
|Ashish Nehra
|10
|15
|6.89
|3/19
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Champions, Runners-Up, Players of the Series, Leading Run-Scorers, Top Wicket-Takers, and Host Locations
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Player of the Series
|Top Run Scorer
|Highest Wicket Taker
|Venue
|2007
|India
|Pakistan
|Shahid Afridi
|Matthew Hayden
|Umar Gul
|South Africa
|2009
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|Tillakaratne Dilshan
|Tillakaratne Dilshan
|Umar Gul
|England
|2010
|England
|Australia
|Kevin Pietersen
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Dirk Nannes
|West Indies
|2012
|West Indies
|Sri Lanka
|Shane Watson
|Shane Watson
|Ajantha Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|India
|Virat Kohli
|Virat Kohli
|Ajantha Mendis
|Bangladesh
|2016
|West Indies
|England
|Virat Kohli
|Tamim Iqbal
|Mustafizur Rahman
|India
|2021
|Australia
|New Zealand
|Mitchell Marsh
|Babar Azam
|Adam Zampa
|UAE/Oman
|2022
|England
|Pakistan
|Sam Curran
|Virat Kohli
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Australia
India’s T20 World Cup 2007 squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Yuvraj Singh (Vice Captain), Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Robin Uthappa, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Sreesanth, Piyush Chawla
India’s T20 World Cup 2009 squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Yuvraj Singh (Vice Captain), Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Ravindra Jadeja, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Ishant Sharma, RP Singh
India’s T20 World Cup 2010 squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Virender Sehwag (Vice Captain), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, R Vinay Kumar, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Praveen Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Dinesh Karthik
India’s T20 World Cup 2012 squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Gautam Gambhir (Vice Captain), Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Piyush Chawla, Ashok Dinda, Zaheer Khan, Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Manoj Tiwary
India’s T20 World Cup 2014: squad Dhoni (Captain), Virat Kohli (Vice Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Stuart Binny, Amit Mishra, Mohit Sharma and Varun Aaron
India’s T20 World Cup 2016 squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Virat Kohli (Vice Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Shami, Pawan Negi, Ashish Nehra
India’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.
India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
India's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj (Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan)
Rohit Sharma is the only player who has been part of India’s T20 World Cup squad over the years.
T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule:
|Date
|Matches
|Groups
|Venues
|June 1
|USA vs Canada
|Group A
|Dallas
|June 2
|West Indies vs Papua New Guinea
|Group C
|Guyana
|June 2
|Namibia vs Oman
|Group B
|Barbados
|June 3
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|Group D
|New York
|June 3
|Afghanistan vs Uganda
|Group C
|Guyana
|June 4
|England vs Scotland
|Group B
|Barbados
|June 4
|Netherlands vs Nepal
|Group D
|Dallas
|June 5
|India vs Ireland
|Group A
|New York
|June 5
|Papua New Guinea vs Uganda
|Group C
|Guyana
|June 5
|Australia vs Oman
|Group B
|Barbados
|June 6
|USA vs Pakistan
|Group A
|Dallas
|June 6
|Namibia vs Scotland
|Group B
|Barbados
|June 7
|Canada vs Ireland
|Group A
|New York
|June 7
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Group C
|Guyana
|June 7
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Group D
|Dallas
|June 8
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|Group D
|New York
|June 8
|Australia vs England
|Group B
|Barbados
|June 8
|West Indies vs Uganda
|Group C
|Guyana
|June 9
|India vs Pakistan
|Group A
|New York
|June 9
|Oman vs Scotland
|Group B
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 10
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Group D
|New York
|June 11
|Pakistan vs Canada
|Group A
|New York
|June 11
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|Group D
|Lauderhill
|June 11
|Australia vs Namibia
|Group B
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 12
|USA vs India
|Group A
|New York
|June 12
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|Group C
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 13
|England vs Oman
|Group B
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 13
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|Group D
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 13
|Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea
|Group C
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 14
|USA vs Ireland
|Group A
|Lauderhill
|June 14
|South Africa vs Nepal
|Group D
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 14
|New Zealand vs Uganda
|Group C
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 15
|India vs Canada
|Group A
|Lauderhill
|June 15
|Namibia vs England
|Group B
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 15
|Australia vs Scotland
|Group B
|Saint Lucia
|June 16
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|Group A
|Lauderhill
|June 16
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|Group D
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 16
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|Group D
|Saint Lucia
|June 17
|New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
|Group C
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 17
|West Indies vs Afghanistan
|Group C
|Saint Lucia
|June 19
|A2 vs D1
|Group 2
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 19
|B1 vs C2
|Group 2
|Saint Lucia
|June 20
|C1 vs A1
|Group 1
|Barbados
|June 20
|B2 vs D2
|Group 1
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 21
|B1 vs D1
|Group 2
|Saint Lucia
|June 21
|A2 vs C2
|Group 2
|Barbados
|June 22
|A1 vs D2
|Group 1
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 22
|C1 vs B2
|Group 1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 23
|A2 vs B1
|Group 2
|Barbados
|June 23
|C2 vs D1
|Group 2
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 24
|B2 vs A1
|Group 1
|Saint Lucia
|June 24
|C1 vs D1
|Group 1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 26
|TBD
|Semi-final 1
|Guyana
|June 27
|TBD
|Semi-final 2
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 29
|TBD
|Final
|Barbados
