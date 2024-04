T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Teams Announced So Far

As the Indian Premier League nears its conclusion, the focus shifts to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The ninth edition of the tournament, involving 20 teams, will be jointly hosted by the United States and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29, 2024.

The deadline for squad submissions for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is May 1 at 11:59 PM GST. However, several teams have already announced their squad. New Zealand was the first team to finalize its 15-member squad for the tournament. Additionally, India and England also announced their selections on April 30th.

Here's a look at the squads confirmed so far (as of April 30th):

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears)

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. (Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.)

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj (Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan)

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Several teams, including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Ireland, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Pakistan, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Uganda, and the United States, have yet to announce their squads.

T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule: