Senegal Plane Crash: 10 Injured After Boeing 737 Aircraft Crashes Off Runway Near Dakar; Visuals Emerge

A Boeing 737 plane crashed at the runway in Senegal's main airport near the capital Dakar after skidded off the runway. According to the news agency, Reuters quoted a source at Blaise Diagne airport that all flights have been cancelled due to the incident.

Visuals from the airport's runway have gone viral on social media websites. In viral photos and videos, a plane with the logo of Senegal-based airline Transair stands in the grass with a wing covered in fire-suppressing foam.

Visuals of Crash Plane:

Miracle à l'AIBD: malgré le crash d'un Boeing 737 de #Transair en route pour le Mali, les 73 passagers, incluant deux bébés, sont sains et saufs. Seul un pilote a été légèrement blessé. Tous reçoivent désormais des soins médicaux au pavillon présidentiel.#kebetu#Senegal#Malipic.twitter.com/sIdqPAEqKH — NASSIB (@sedasaid1) May 9, 2024

In another video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), it can be seen that the aircraft burst into flames, and the authorities are evacuating passengers. It is also learned that the plane, a Boeing 737-38J, crashed while en route to Mali, carrying 73 passengers, including two babies.

#BREAKING



A Boeing 737-300 has crashed in Senegal after overrunning the runway at Dakar Airport. The pilot attempted a “Go Around” but the left wing caught fire after some kind of “contact”#Boeing#Airline#Aeroplane#Crashpic.twitter.com/jorHUVdTB8 — Frankie Beats (@itsbeats) May 9, 2024

The injured were shifted to the Presidential Pavilion hospital near the airport.