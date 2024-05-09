Senegal Plane Crash: 10 Injured After Boeing 737 Aircraft Crashes Off Runway Near Dakar; Visuals Emerge

A Boeing 737 plane crashed at the runway in Senegal's main airport near the capital Dakar after skidded off the runway. According to the news agency, Reuters quoted a source at Blaise Diagne airport that all flights have been cancelled due to the incident.

Visuals from the airport's runway have gone viral on social media websites. In viral photos and videos, a plane with the logo of Senegal-based airline Transair stands in the grass with a wing covered in fire-suppressing foam.

Visuals of Crash Plane:

In another video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), it can be seen that the aircraft burst into flames, and the authorities are evacuating passengers. It is also learned that the plane, a Boeing 737-38J, crashed while en route to Mali, carrying 73 passengers, including two babies.

The injured were shifted to the Presidential Pavilion hospital near the airport.

