IAF Plane Crash: Indian Air Force Combat Aircraft Tejas Crashes Near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 12, 2024 02:54 PM2024-03-12T14:54:03+5:302024-03-12T15:00:14+5:30
A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer on Tuesday, March 12, during an ...
A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer on Tuesday, March 12, during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
Check Details:
A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. https://t.co/8S3T2CsNTv— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024
“One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force was involved in an accident at Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to determine the cause of the accident,” said the Indian Air Force. More details are awaited.
Watch Videos:
VIDEO | An aircraft of Indian Air Force crashes in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/py2Bdt9wXf— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024
#WATCH | Rajasthan | A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/3JZf15Q8eZ— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024
(Developing story...)Open in app