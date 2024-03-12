IAF Plane Crash: Indian Air Force Combat Aircraft Tejas Crashes Near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan (Watch Video)

A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer on Tuesday, March 12, during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

