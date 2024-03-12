IAF Plane Crash: Indian Air Force Combat Aircraft Tejas Crashes Near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 12, 2024 02:54 PM2024-03-12T14:54:03+5:302024-03-12T15:00:14+5:30

A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer on Tuesday, March 12, during an operational training sortie.

A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer on Tuesday, March 12, during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

“One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force was involved in an accident at Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to determine the cause of the accident,”  said the Indian Air Force. More details are awaited.

(Developing story...)

Tags :Indian AirforcePlane CrashTejasrajasthanIAF Plane Crash