India T20 World Cup Squad 2024: BCCI Takes Safe Approach, But Why Is Rinku Singh Not In The Main 15?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The squad will be led by veteran Rohit Sharma while Hardik Pandya will be his deputy. There were several tough choices to be made and the selectors have made them as the squad has been announced one day before the deadline day. The Indian Board announced the squad through a social media post and there was no press conference for it unlike for the ODI World Cup 2023.

Hits

Shivam Dube

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube can be a game-changer for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. In IPL 2024, Shivam Dube has amassed 350 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 58.33 and at an impressive strike rate of 172.41 in 10 matches played so far. Looking at the recent performances of the CSK all-rounder, BCCI included the Mumbai all-rounder in the squad with several former players backing the former RR player.In a video shared by International Cricket Council (ICC) on its Instagram, Yuvraj Singh said that Shivam Dube should be in the T20 World Cup squad while lauding his batting performance in IPL."Well, to be honest, I would like to see Shivam Dube in the squad because he has been in and out of the team. In this IP, he has been batting really well and he is someone who can be the game-changer." former T20 World Cup winner said." Obviously, there are lot of other guys who have been playing for a while now but, I think I would personally like to see Shivam Dube in the mix." Yuvraj Singh added.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The famed Kul-Cha duo in Indian cricket has long been broken, but the spin twins will now be seen in action. Chahal's selection comes as a non-surprise as he is in prime form in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The Rajasthan Royals spinner last played a T20 for India in August 2023, hasn't been a regular feature in India's white-ball plans. However, selectors have rewarded him after bagging 13 wickets from nine outings.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has been rewarded for his sensational form in the IPL 2024, where he has led RR to 8 wins from the first 9 matches. The wicketkeeper-batter was in competition with KL Rahul, but was given the nod due to his consistent show throughout the season. Samson is currently in the 6th position in the Orange Cap list with 385 runs from 9 matches. Samson has batted at a strike rate of 161 with an average of 77. Samson had been ignored for the T20 World Cup 2022 and the ODI World Cup 2023, which had gathered strong responses from the fans.

Misses

Rinku Singh

One of the biggest names to miss out on the squad is Rinku Singh who has been put in the four-man reserve squad. Singh has had a relatively sedate IPL so far and the selectors have gone ahead with power hitter Shivam Dube ahead of him. Touted one for the future Rinku impressed everyone in his brief stint in India colours scoring 356 runs at an average of 89 and strike rate of 176.24. With a quite IPL show this season, BCCI decided to go with Shivam Dube adding the KKR batsman as a travelling reserve.

Sandeep Sharma

After his impressive performance in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Sandeep Sharma was being talked everywhere with several former cricketers backing the RR pacer for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad. However, the BCCI had some other plans. The fast bowlers other than Bumrah don't look menacing and it looks like Ajit Agarkar and Co- missed a trick by not included Sharma in the main squad going by his recent form.

Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed has been in some form this season playing for the Delhi Capitals as the left arm seamer has successfully managed to get some big breakthrough for his team. In 11 ODIs and 14 T20I matches that he has played for the national team, he has managed to pick 15 and 13 wickets, in the formats, respectively. Before being picked by Delhi, Khaleel served the Hyderabad franchise for four seasons in the league. A wily customer with the ball, Khaleel's inclusion would have given the team a X factor going into the marquee event especially his rare ability to swing the ball both ways.

KL Rahul

Rahul last featured in a T20I for India during the T20 World Cup 2022, where the team exited in the semifinals. Despite Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning to the squad for the Afghanistan series, Rahul remains absent from both the main squad and the reserves. Despite his recent performances in the IPL 2024, where he has been scoring runs at a better rate, he has not been selected.



Surprises



Mohammed Siraj

Speedster Siraj has struggled to take regular wickets this season in the IPL, the India pacer has bagged only two wickets in three outings at the IPL 2024. The RCB fast bowler has an awful average of 55.00 and an unimpressive economy rate of 10.00. Siraj has conceded runs at 9.50 runs per over, considerably more than last year. With the Hyderabad based cricketer named in the main squad, India will have their task cut out in restricting opposition batsman for a decent score or getting them out.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was not included in the Asia Cup 2023 nor in the ODI World Cup squad and the left-arm pacer played his last match in the T20I format against Ireland.Interestingly, India opted to pack their 15 with as many as four spin bowling options in the form of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal, while there are only three specialist pacers in the 15 – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Arshdeep Singh. Bowling has always been India's biggest weakness in ICC tournaments and this time it looks no different with Bumrah to shoulder the major responsibility of taking wickets and restriciting batsman from posting huge totals.



Shubman Gill

Gill showcased outstanding form during IPL 2023 for Gujarat Titans, amassing 890 runs with three centuries and four half-centuries. However, after assuming the captaincy for the 2024 season, his performance hasn't matched that level. In IPL 2024, he has only managed to score 320 runs in 10 matches. Initially considered a backup opener, Gill has now been included in the reserves.