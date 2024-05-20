Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Vote: Netizens React to Actress's Baby Bump (Watch Video)

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Election fifth phase Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh was spotted outside the Mumbai's Bandra polling booth on Monday morning. The couple were seen twining in white and sky-blue jeans. Ranveer Singh first came out of his car and helped pregnant Deepika Padukone. The video is gone viral on social media, but what really grabbed attention was Deepika's baby bump was clearly visible.

Deepika, beaming with her pregnancy glow, donned an oversized white shirt and light blue denim, her baby bump subtly visible, while Ranveer complemented her in a matching white ensemble. While reacting to her baby bump one user said, "did you see her belly??? Will the haters continue to write about the fact that she is not pregnant?" another, "Wow look at her baby bump." one more user commented, "Hayeeee Deepika main kitna time intejar Kiya ye moment ke liye...ki main deepu ko pregnant dheku." One user expresses his happiness saying she knows importance of voting, "Even in pregnancy she came to vote, that's the power and importance of Voting "

Watch Video:

This phase of the elections covers six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai Northwest, Mumbai Northeast, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Additionally, constituencies in Maharashtra like Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane are also participating. Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh.