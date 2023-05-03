"They will fight for title for sure": Nemanja Matic believes Manchester United will challenge for Premier League title under Erik ten Hag

Rome [Italy], May 3 : Former Manchester United player Nemanja Matic believes that Manchester United can challenge for the Premier League title next season under Erik Ten Hag.

The Serbian said that he enjoys the quality of football that the Red Devils produce on the pitch and if they continue to play football in a similar fashion they will fight for the Premier League title.

"I like the way he wants to play, I like the way United are playing. They have had some ups and downs and that is normal with a new manager. But I'm happy with how they have progressed and I think next season they will fight for the title for sure," said Matic while talking to Sky Sports.

Along with this he also revealed how his life has been in Italy with his new club but under a manager, he has already played under on numerous occasions Jose Mourinho.

"I really enjoy it here. I like the club, I like the conditions that we have to perform so I'm very happy. We play some good football. We are fighting for the top four in the league and we're also in the semi-finals of the Europa League so I'm looking forward to the end of the season and we'll see what happens."

"He's a fantastic manager who has won so many trophies. He always wants to win more. I have to say that I'm proud to play for him. Sometimes it is not easy, he's never happy and always wants to win more and wants you to improve every day, but I like that."

Matic has had the opportunity to feature for two of the biggest clubs in the Premier League Chelsea and Manchester United. Even though Manchester United has fared well in the Premier League this season, Chelsea on the other hand has faced a lot of upsets throughout the season. They have undergone three managerial changes this season. Matic pointed out the key reason which worked against Chelsea throughout the season.

"I think so. I have to say Chelsea did a great job signing so many talented players, but in the future, next season, they'll need to make some balance between experienced and young players. When you sign six, seven or eight young top talented players they all expect to play and that is a problem.

"Some will need time to adapt to the Premier League. They will need six more months or one season to adapt, but during that transition, the experienced players can help them. I think at the end of the season they'll understand what the problem was and they will try to change. Next season I expect Chelsea to be much better, but it is going to be very difficult," Matic concluded.

