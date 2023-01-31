Nawaz Sharif's party, PTI playing politics over Hazara province issue: Tehreek-i-Suba Hazara

Pakistani political party Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara convener Mushtaq Khan Advocate demanded that Hazara division be declared as a separate province in the nation, saying that Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf played politics over this, Dawn reported.

According to the Pakistan newspaper, Khan said the PML-N and PTI had been playing politics on the Hazara province issue.

Speaking to reporters, Khan said, "It is high time that PML-N and PTI come forward and move Hazara province resolution in the assembly, and the rest of political parties having representation in the parliament should extend support in the larger public interest."

Flanked by Tehreek's other office-bearers, Mushtaq said though PML-N leaders claimed to contact other political parties in and out of the parliament on the matter, the efforts were yet to bear fruit, the Dawn reported.

The Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara convener also insisted on the creation of more federating units that would help end bad governance and corruption in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, a member of Tehreek's executive body and an advocate, Malik Javed, said the country was passing through a difficult juncture of its history and political parties should work collectively and sincerely to pull it out of challenges.

PTI, Torghar district chapter on Sunday sent names of two probable to the party's Hazara division parliamentary board to finalize one of them for the district's only provincial assembly constituency of PK-38.

The names of Dilroz Khan, a former district Nazim, and Amrullah Khan were finalized by the PTI's district and tehsil bodies at a meeting held in the Judbah area. Amrullah Khan, who is the party's Torghar president, told reporters that the meeting unanimously finalised his and Dilroz Khan's names on merit and in light of their services for the party and people of the erstwhile tribal belt of Mansehra district, reported Dawn.

"We are optimistic to secure the seat in coming elections," he said.

He claimed the PTI was the only party, which could steer the country out of the current economic turmoil and political instability.

( With inputs from ANI )

