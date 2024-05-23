Arvind Kejriwal Will Not Resign As CM, Says 'It Will Set Precedent and Give Central Govt a Free Hand To Target Opposition CMs'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has firmly stated his decision not to step down, citing concerns over setting a precedent and give the BJP-led Central government a free hand to target opposition chief ministers, such as Mamata Banerjee and M K Stalin. Kejriwal said the critical importance of safeguarding democracy, cautioning against the dangers posed by such actions.

In an interview with PTI Videos on Wednesday, Kejriwal, facing the prospect of returning to Tihar Jail after his interim bail concludes on June 1, expressed his intention to petition the court for permission to discharge his duties as the Chief Minister of Delhi while incarcerated.

AAP national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to his government's liquor excise policy. Since his arrest by the probe agency, the BJP has consistently called for his resignation.

Kejriwal and his party have levied accusations against the BJP government, alleging that they have orchestrated the framing of him, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and other party leaders in what they describe as "fake cases".

"I worked in the slums of Delhi after resigning from the post of income tax commissioner. Nobody had asked for my resignation when I stepped down within 49 days (in 2013) after becoming the chief minister of Delhi. In a way, I kicked the chair of the chief minister while nobody gives up even a peon's job," he said. "I did not resign as chief minister deliberately this time as it is part of my struggle."

Kejriwal asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party secured 67 assembly seats in 2015 and 62 seats in 2020, highlighting a consistent strong performance. He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi orchestrated his arrest, alleging a conspiracy driven by the perception that AAP could not be defeated in Delhi elections.

He got me arrested so that I would resign and my government would topple. But I will not let his conspiracy succeed. This whole case (excise police scam case) is completely a fake case. "Had I done anything wrong and got money, I would be very weak from inside and maybe I would go to the BJP and all my sins would be forgiven," he said.