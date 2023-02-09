Two held for manipulating ATM to dispense cash

-Accused used to hold on to notes and switched off the power supply to the ATM

Aurangabad: Two individuals have been accused of cheating a cooperative bank out of Rs 2.38 lakh by manipulating the ATM while withdrawing money from an ATM machine.

According to a complaint filed by the manager of the Sundarlal Savji cooperative bank’s branch in Jawahar Colony, the scam was committed on January 1 between 10:35 am and 8:40 pm. Upon examining the CCTV footage of the ATM, two individuals were found to have manipulated the machine by cutting off the power supply at the time of withdrawal and holding onto the notes that were dispensed.

The bank initially registered a complaint with the cyber police station, but after investigation, the case was handed over to the Jawaharnagar police station. The investigating inspector, Shivaji Taware, is now looking into the matter. The two individuals are said to have repeated this process 26 times, resulting in the loss of Rs 2.38 lakh from the bank.

Transaction failed, but ATM dispenses money

The accused reportedly used an ATM card to withdraw money, but tampered with the electricity cable in order to hold onto the notes that came out before the machine shut down. This caused the transactions to be cancelled and the money was credited back to their account. However, the accused took out the cash as soon as the machine’s power supply was switched on.