Mahagathbandhan rally in Purnea will not impact Amit Shah's programmes: BJP

Patna, Feb 9 A day after Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan announced a rally in Purnea district, the BJP claimed that it will not affect the pre-scheduled rallies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Mahagathbandhan rally, slated to have participation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of the alliance partners, is on February 25. On the same day, Amit Shah will address a rally in Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran district.

"The rally of Mahagathbandhan will not affect the rally of Amit Shah. I firmly believe that the JD-U will be destroyed by the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the BJP will win with a big margin in Bihar," BJP MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav said.

"The JD-U is bent on its knees before the RJD. Its leaders realized that the party had become weak. Leaders like Upendra Kushwaha pointed this out. Leaders around Nitish Kumar are misleading him," he added.

Responding on the BJP leader's statement, JD-U state chief Umesh Kushwaha said: "The Maha Parivartan (Great Change) will start in the country from the rally of Purnea. This will be the first rally after the formation of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

"The people of the country are wanting change as they are miffed with wrong policies of the Central government. Prices of all essentials, unemployment is sky-rocketing in the country. The satyagraha had happened from the soil of Bihar, Sampoorna Kranti had taken place from Bihar and I am sure that the change will happen from the soil of Bihar again. During the Purnea rally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of the Mahagathbandhan will be present," he added.

