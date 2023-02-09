Doctor fined Rs 2 lakh for negligence

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Sessions judge V S Kulkarni imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh and punishment till the rising of the court on Dr Nandini Janardan Pimple (35, Sadashivnagar, Ramnagar) in a case of death of a pregnant woman and her foetus due to negligence case. The order further stated that the amount of the fine should be given to the complainant husband of the deceased.

Earlier, judicial magistrate (first class) sentenced Dr Pimple to rigorous imprisonment for two months and Rs 2 lakh fine under IPC section 304 (A). She appealed against this decision with the session court.

Deceased Vimal Jondhale’s husband Ratan Jondhale lodged a complaint that his wife was admitted to Dr Pimple’s Mamta Clinic for delivering a baby. However, Vimal and her baby died due to negligence of Dr Pimple. Accordingly, a case was registered with Mukundwadi police station.

Assistant public prosecutor Ulhas Pawar appeared for the prosecution.