After teacher's son, doctor's son kidnapped in Bihar

Patna, March 17 Soon after reports of a teacher's son being kidnapped in Patna and a huge ransom demanded emerged, the son of a prominent doctor in Muzaffarpur was kidnapped by unidentified men from outside his school on Friday, police said.

DSP, West, Abhishek Anand said: "The kidnappers were waiting for the child outside the gate of his school. As soon as he came out, the kidnappers forcibly took him in the car and fled from the spot.

"We are scanning the CCTV of the area to find out the identities and hideouts of kidnappers."

The victim was identified as Vivek Kumar Singh, son of prominent doctor S.P. Singh. The victim's family members are requesting the police to ensure his safe release. The kidnappers however have not called for ransom so far.

On Thursday, a son of a teacher was kidnapped from Bihta on Patna's outskirts. The kidnappers have demanded Rs 40 lakh as ransom from the victim's family for his safe release.

