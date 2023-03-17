Driver dashes lawyer’s car, thrash policeman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A bus driver of Patil Transport Company dashed a car of lawyer and later severely beat a policeman of Vedantnagar police station, who had gone on the spot. The incident occurred at Kokanwadi area on March 16 evening. Based on the complaints lodged by the lawyer and the policeman, two cases have been registered against the bus driver with Vedantnagar police station, said PI Brahma Giri. The accused has been identified as Rajkumar Bharat Kacchve (Lanji, Latur, presently living at Jadhavwadi). The court has sent the accused to the Harsul prison.

Police said, Adv Dilip Khandagale (Navyug Colony, Bansilalnagar) was going home in his car (MH 12 HL 4178) after completing the court’s work on Friday evening. At Kokanwadi Chowk, Kacchave’s bus dashed his car. Adv Khandagale asked the Kacchve to take the bus to the police station, but he started abusing him and took a stick to beat him. Another lawyer, Amol Deshmukh intervened and tried to convince the bus driver, but he severely beat Deshmukh and tore his shirt. After receiving the information, constable Sudhir Gadge and Jaiswal rushed to the spot and asked the vehicle owners to take the vehicles to the police station. However, Kacchve argued with Gadge and severely beat him. PSI Deokate is further investigating the case.

Adv Dilip Khandagale is a life member of the District Bar Association. The association has passed a resolution that no lawyer should take Kacchve’s case, who attacked the eminent lawyers, said president of the bar association Kailas Bagnawat, secretary Yogesh Fatke and vice president Suresh Kale.