Discussions hold in pre-budget seminar

Aurangabad: The Economics Department and Planning Board of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University held a pre-budget seminar on Wednesday. Students M A in Economics and researchers participated in the discussions.

Arpita Shejul, Hitesh Rathod, Pratik Gangawne, Ravindra Kadam and others expressed their expectations on the budget for the agriculture, industries, rural development, health, education, research, infrastructure, defence and environment fields.

Dr Ashok Pawar and Dhanashri Mahajan guided the students and researchers. Dr P V Deshmukh presided over the function.

Head of the Planning Board Dr Kritika Khandare proposed a vote of thanks.