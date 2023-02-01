Curato by Tanisha Rahimtoola Agarwal launches its second store in Kala Ghoda with Bhumi Pednekar, Gurfateh Pirzada, Aadar Jain, Armaan Ralhan, Armaan Jain, Zaheer Iqbal!

Curato, which means curate in Italian, has been India's one-stop store in menswear, with its aesthetically designed space in Mumbai. January 2023 marks a special year for the design studio, as it unveils its second store with Bhumi Pednekar, Gurfateh Pirzada, Armaan Ralhan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Zaheer Iqbal and Samiksha Pednekar inaugurating their second store.

After garnering a lot of love for its flagship store, with carefully curated ensembles designed by established designers and budding talent from across India, the second store which is spread across 500-600 square feet will cater to a more fun, edgy vibe. Curato aims to create a space that resonates with a stylish closet displaying all menswear needs and fashion essentials.

Spearheaded by the dynamic Tanisha Rahimtoola Agarwal, with over 60 designers spanning all categories and occasions, Curato will be a 'house of hype' featuring clothing, accessories and footwear designed by young designers such as - Kanika Goyal, Antaragni, Dhruv Kapoor, Payal Singhal, Rimzim Dadu, Rajesh Pratap Singh to name a few.

"Curato has always aimed to disrupt the illusion and mindset that men aren't conscious about fashion. However, seeing the massive dearth in menswear styling and fashion essentials, led us to open our second store. Curato aims to cater to men across age groups and their diverse styles and I can't wait to show the mix of designers we have in store for you at our new one-of-a-kind destination at Kala Ghoda," - Tanisha Rahimtoola Agarwal, founder, Curato.

Adding to the launch Bhumi Pednekar said, "Congratulations to the entire team of Curato on the launch of their second store! I love how Tanisha's design sensibilities have elevated the industrial and modern interiors with a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The store houses some of the best names in the fashion industry, whose designs I have adorned. For me fashion is beyond boundaries and even though I haven't tried menswear before, I now know where to head for it. I wish Tanisha and team Curato all the best !!"

Sharing his views regarding the new store, Gurfateh Pirzada adds, "With Curato, I don't have to worry about shopping anymore. I now have a place where I can get everything I need. Tanisha has done an excellent job curating styles for the new-age Indian man and I wish her all the very best."

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor