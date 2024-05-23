Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A Bloc Talking About Having 5 PMs in 5 Years, Claims PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the INDIA bloc is already discussing the prospect of having five different Prime Ministers over the next five years and said the fight over 'ghee' has broken out in the alliance, even before the cow has given milk.

Hours before campaigning for the sixth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Mahendragarh, Haryana. He firmly stated that as long as he is alive, no one can take away the reservation for Dalits and tribals.

In this election, "you will not only choose the country's PM but also decide the country's future", the prime minister told the gathering. On one hand is your tried and tested 'sewak' Modi. Who is on the other side, one does not know," he said, targeting the INDIA bloc that has as its constituents opposition parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

He described the INDIA bloc as "extremely communal, casteist, and nepotist" and accused the Congress, when it was in power, of obstructing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana is scheduled for May 25.