New Delhi: 50-Year-Old Man Dies in House Fire in Sangam Vihar

New Delhi, May 23: A charred body of a 50-year-old man was found after a fire broke out in his house in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Layeek Ahmed, a resident of Budh Bazar in the Sangam Vihar area. Sharing the details, police said that at 12:35 a.m. a police control room call was received regarding a fire at a house and the blast of a cylinder following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“After flames were doused, the burnt body of Layeek was found,” said a senior police officer. On initial enquiry, it was revealed that Ahmed was a drunkard and a mentally unstable person. “His 21-year-old son works at Noida and was on his job at the time of the incident. Ahmed had sent his wife to fetch Gutka for him. When she returned she saw the fire and raised the alarm,” said the officer. “The crime team was called on the spot and the dead body was shifted to the hospital,” the officer added.

