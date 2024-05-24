Narmada Bachao Andolan Activist Medha Patkar Convicted in Defamation Case Filed By Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 24, 2024 06:30 PM2024-05-24T18:30:54+5:302024-05-24T18:32:07+5:30

A Delhi court on Friday, May 24, convicted Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) activist Medha Patkar in a defamation case ...

Narmada Bachao Andolan Activist Medha Patkar Convicted in Defamation Case Filed By Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena | Narmada Bachao Andolan Activist Medha Patkar Convicted in Defamation Case Filed By Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena

Narmada Bachao Andolan Activist Medha Patkar Convicted in Defamation Case Filed By Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena

A Delhi court on Friday, May 24, convicted Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) activist Medha Patkar in a defamation case lodged against her by Delhi L-G and former Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman V K Saxena.

Patkar and Saxena have been embroiled in a legal battle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the NBA. Saxena was then the chief of an Ahmedabad-based NGO, National Council for Civil Liberties.

“The accused's statements, calling the complainant a coward, not a patriot, and alleging his involvement in hawala transactions, were not only Defamatory per-se but also crafted to incite negative perceptions,” the court noted.

Saxena, in turn, had filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement against him.

Open in app
Tags :Medha patkarMedha patkarNarmada Bachao AndolanVk saxenadelhi