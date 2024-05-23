Delhi Bomb Scare: Lady Shri Ram and Sri Venkateswara College Receive Threat Calls, Police on Scene

Two of Delhi University's prominent institutions, Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College, received bomb threats on Thursday, triggering an immediate response from emergency services. The Delhi Fire Service said calls were received on Thursday, prompting the deployment of fire tenders and Delhi Police personnel to the respective sites. This incident comes after a bomb scare at Wednesday's North Block, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs. The threat was later declared a hoax after a thorough investigation found no suspicious items.

Calls were received regarding bomb threats at Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College. Fire tenders, Delhi police at the spot: Delhi Fire Service — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2024

The past few weeks have seen a surge in bomb threats across various establishments in the national capital, including schools and hospitals. On April 30, Chacha Nehru Hospital received a bomb threat, followed by over 150 schools being targeted by threats from a Russia-based mailing service on May 1. The pattern continued with emails threatening bombs, allegedly from a Cyprus-based mailing service, targeting twenty hospitals, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, and the Northern Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) office on May 12. Just two days later, seven more hospitals and Tihar Jail were also threatened by emails from the same source. The Delhi Police are actively investigating these incidents, working to trace the origins of these threatening emails and ensure the safety of the city's residents.