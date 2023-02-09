Radhe Dhokla launches Sevanand initiative to serve the needy

Radhe Dhokla, the name synonymous with authentic and mouthwatering Gujarati snacks and dishes, has launched a new Sevanand initiative to act as a bridge between those keen to feed the needy.

Under the Sevanand initiative, any good samaritan can contact Radhe Dhokla and book its food items for delivery to the poor or hungry.

"We are giving one person an opportunity to feed the hungry every day. The initiative has received an overwhelming response from people who are looking at simple and hassle-free ways to send fresh, hot and nutritious food items to the hungry. We will scale up the initiative to provide an opportunity to more good samaritans to feed the hungry by ordering our high-quality and authentic Gujarati snacks such as khaman, dhokla, patra, and many more," said Kanubhai Pandav, Founder of Radhe Dhokla.

Radhe Dhokla is an established Gujarati snacks brand from Gujarat. It has now also expanded to Mumbai to serve tasty Gujarati snacks and a wide range of other dishes to food lovers.

For booking food delivery under the Sevanand initiative in Surat, good samaritans need to contact the Radhe Dhokla branch at Adajan in Surat. Similarly, for Mumbai, they need to get in touch with the branch in Kandivali.

"It is a matter of great pride for us to serve as a bridge between donors and the needy. The initiative is in sync with the Gujarati tradition of supporting good causes and our philosophy of delivering good taste and building relations (swaad saathe sambandh). We are committed to giving back to society," added Kanubhai.

