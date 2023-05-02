Consanguineous marriage may put child's health at risk

Child born to such couple are at high risk of genetic diseases

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A recent report highlights the high rate of consanguineous marriage, or marriage between close relatives, and its potential impact on children's health. The report suggests that in Maharashtra, around 25 percent of marriages are between close relatives. However, studies have shown that children born to such couples are at higher risk of genetic diseases, stunting, and lower IQ.

Dr Mahendra Singh Chauhan advises caution when it comes to marriage between close relatives, as it is difficult to predict the risk of various diseases that could affect the child. According to the report, children born out of consanguineous marriage can suffer from a variety of conditions, including thalassemia, sickle cell disease, hemophilia, and rare genetic diseases. Such children may also have congenital heart defects, malformations of the esophagus, deafness, blindness, cleft lip, and palate, among other conditions.

Child may have thalassemia major

Thalassemia is a particular concern for societies with a high rate of consanguineous marriage, as it is more common in such populations. If two carriers of thalassemia minor marry, their child is likely to have thalassemia major, a condition that requires frequent blood transfusions. Therefore, it is essential to get tested before marriage to ensure that one is not a carrier of thalassemia minor. Dr Nilesh Lomte, a hormonologist, also warns that consanguineous marriage can lead to rare hormone diseases, and it is also difficult to diagnose whether the child will be male or female.

Avoid such marriages

The report stresses that while consanguineous marriage does not guarantee that the child will get sick, it does increase the risk of various diseases. The doctor's advice is to avoid marrying close relatives altogether. It is crucial to raise awareness about the risks associated with consanguineous marriage to prevent these health problems. Education on the importance of genetic testing before marriage can also help prevent the transmission of genetic diseases to future generations.