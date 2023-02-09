Ranji Trophy semifinal, Day 2: Agarwal's double ton puts Karnataka in control against Saurashtra

Bengaluru, Feb 9 Mayank Agarwal's blistering double ton (249) put Karnataka in control against Saurashtra on the second day of their 2022-23 Ranji Trophy semi-final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Thursday.

Agarwal, who had already hit a fighting century on Day 1, continued to keep Saurashtra at bay with his knock.

After the wicket of Srinivas Sharath (66), the likes of K Gowtham and Vijaykumar Vyshak didn't last long as Karnataka quickly slipped to 278/8 and were in danger of getting bowled out for a total less than 300. However, Agarwal stitched a vital stand with Vidhwath Kaverappa to rescue his side. While Kaverappa battled hard for a 42-ball 15, Agarwal took charge in the partnership and went on to smash a double ton.

After Kaverappa got out, Agarwal continued to dominate and raced to 249 before becoming the last man to get dismissed as Karnataka were bowled out for 407 in their first innings.

Kaverappa then struck early with the ball, dismissing Snell Patel for a duck. Vishvaraj Jadeja (22) got a start but he was bowled by Kaverappa. Sheldon Jackson then went on a boundary-spree before stumps to race to 27 but he has a huge task of bringing Saurashtra back in the contest on the third day.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 76/2 (Harvik Desai 27 not out, Sheldon Jackson 27 not out; Vidhwath Kaverappa 2/24) trail Karnataka 407 (Mayank Agarwal 249, Srinivas Sharath 66; Chetan Sakaria 3/73) by 331 runs

