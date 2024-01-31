Mayank Agarwal Shares Major Update on His Recovery After Health Scare in New Delhi-Bound Flight

India opener and Karnataka captain, Mayank Agarwal, recently faced a health setback just before his flight to New Delhi, resulting in his hospitalization. Providing an update on his condition, Agarwal expressed gratitude for the well-wishes in a social media post on Wednesday. He stated, "I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone."

The cricketer was admitted to a private hospital in Agartala on Tuesday after experiencing unease and vomiting. His condition is reported to be "clinically stable, and he is being constantly clinically monitored." Mayank consumed liquid from a bottle, believing it to be drinking water, during a flight, leading to the health complications.

The hospital released a statement detailing the situation: "This evening, cricketer Mayank Agarwal was transported from the MBB Airport Agartala to ILS Hospitals Agartala. He was experiencing some oral irritation and swelling on his lips. After being assessed by the consultants of the hospital in emergency, he was admitted. For now, he's clinically stable and is being constantly clinically monitored."

Mayank Agarwal, a vital player for Karnataka in domestic cricket, has showcased impressive form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy with two centuries and a half-century. Karnataka holds the second position in Group C, securing two wins, a draw, and a defeat in four matches.

IndiGo, the airline in question, confirmed the medical emergency in a statement, explaining that the flight had to return to Agartala. Meanwhile, Vice-captain Nikin Jose is expected to assume the captaincy role in Mayank's absence.